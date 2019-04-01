Bridge Run participants encouraged to wear mustaches to honor former director

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Organizers of a campaign to pay tribute to the former director of the Cooper River Bridge Run hope to see a great deal of mustaches along the race route Saturday.
The “Mustache for Julian” campaign will help remember Julian Smith, who served as director of the annual race for more than two decades. Smith died March 22 after a battle with Glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.
“Julian Smith was a force in our community and known for so many things -- his mustache being one of them," campaign spokesperson Emily Trogdon wrote in a release. "And for the first time in 25 years, he won’t be at the Bridge Run start line, so help us let his spirit live on!”
The campaign encourages those who are taking part in the Bridge Run as well as spectators to either grow out a mustache, stick on a fake mustache or even draw one as a way to thank Smith for his work in the community.
Smith resigned his position with the Cooper River Bridge Run’s board of directors in January because of his health.
Cooper River Bridge Run Deputy Director Irv Batten said in March this year’s Bridge Run, which is scheduled for April 6, will be held in Smith’s honor and that Smith will have “the best seat in the house” watching from above.
The event is using the hashtag #MustacheForJulian on social media.
The annual Cooper River Bridge Run kicks off Saturday morning in Mount Pleasant.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.