Bulldogs Suffer Sunday Setback at Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Citadel suffered its fourth-straight set back as the Bulldogs fell, 7-2, in the series final at Furman Sunday afternoon.
Game Information
Score: Furman 7, The Citadel 2
Records: Furman (10-16, 3-3 SoCon), The Citadel (9-19, 2-4 SoCon)
Series: Furman wins series 3-0
Location: Greenville, South Carolina (Latham Stadium)
Key Plays
· A throwing error in the sixth inning allowed four unearned runs to score.
How it Happened
· The Paladins got on the board in the third inning after a pair of singles and a passed ball put two in scoring position with one out. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Anthony Fontana scored the unearned run.
· FU added to its lead in the sixth inning as Bret Huebner delivered a RBI single up the middle. A throwing error with the bases loaded allowed the second run to score before Jordan Starkes cleared the bases with a triple to right center.
· Sterling Turmon added a run in the seventh on a solo home run to right field.
· The ‘Dogs finally got on the board in the ninth inning on Ben Peden’s two-run blast to right center. It was his fifth home run of the season, and second in as many games.
Inside the Box Score
· Dylan Spence (2-3) was the tough-luck loser as he allowed six runs, one earned, on seven hits and five strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
· David Dunlavey (2-5) allowed six hits and struck out four over six shutout innings to earn the win.
· Jordan Beatson (2) pitched the final three innings to pick up the save.
· Ben Peden led the offense by going 2-for-2 with a home run. He also drew three walks.
· Wes Lane finished 1-for-1 with a double and three base on balls.
· The ‘Dogs finished with nine hits, getting at least one from seven of the nine hitters in the lineup.
· The Bulldogs had base runners throughout the game, but left 11 stranded.