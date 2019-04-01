'Celebration of life’ service announced for 10-year-old who died after classroom fight

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - A memorial service has been announced for the 10-year-old girl who died after a classroom fight in Colleton County last week.
A “Celebration of Life” for RaNiya Wright will be held Wedneday at 12 p.m. at the Saints Center Ministries in the 100 block of Colson Street in Walterboro.
Attorneys for Raniya’s mother say she has spent the last few days gathering family and friends while making preparations for the funeral.
“Ashley and her family wish to thank everyone for the many thoughts, prayers, and expressions of kindness that have been extended to them during this difficult time,” lawyers Margie Pizzaro and Myesha Browns said in a statement. “They ask for your continued prayers of comfort.”
“They will also be in contact with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to learn the results of its inquiry into this matter,” the release stated.
They say Wright’s family demands change in RaNiya’s name that addresses the reasons “a child would openly express anxiety about attending school,” “legitimate fears that a child has while in the school building” and “bullying and teasing and the collateral damage when those behaviors go unchecked.”
Though rumors about bullying being involved in the fight have been spread on social media over the course of the week, there has been no official acknowledgement that bullying played a role in the fight.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.