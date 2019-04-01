Clemson’s Byrd Named ACC Player-of-the-Week

Byrd (Milton, Ga.) led Clemson to a 4-0 record in four road games on the week by going 9-for-15 (.600) with two doubles, two triples, one homer, seven RBIs, 10 runs, six walks, a 1.200 slugging percentage and .714 on-base percentage. He reached base in 15 of his 21 plate appearances and had at least one hit and scored at least two runs in all four games. He did not commit an error in 15 chances in the field as well.