Coastal storm to bring rain, wind, chilly temperatures!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front pushed through the area overnight ushering in much cooler weather to kick off the month of April! An area of low pressure will develop along our coastline overnight and Tuesday morning producing a period of moderate to heavy rainfall and windy conditions, especially along the coastline. Rain will likely develop after midnight and continue through late Tuesday morning before tapering off. Widespread 1-2″ is possible. This rain would be very beneficial due to the ongoing moderate drought which has developed over the last few weeks due to a 7″ rainfall deficit so far this year. Due to the abnormally dry conditions, the 1-2″ rainfall should not cause major flooding issues but minor street ponding/flooding is possible in isolated locations Tuesday morning. High tide in Downtown is at 7:03 Tuesday morning. To go with the rainy conditions, the wind will gust up to 40 mph along the coast as this storm slides by. Once the low pressure system pulls north Tuesday afternoon, the wind will begin to slow down and the rain and clouds will begin to exit. Sunnier weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another rain chance on Friday.