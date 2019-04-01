CofC’s McRae, McLarty Snare CAA Weekly Honors

McLarty delivered his third consecutive quality start with a dominating performance in the Cougars' 9-0 win over Hofstra on Friday to earn CAA Pitcher of the Week accolades for the second time this season and third in his career. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound right-hander scattered two hits and two walks across eight innings while striking out a season-high 11 batters in a 9-0 Cougar victory. He allowed only two Hofstra baserunners to reach scoring position, and limited the Pride to one walk over his final five innings of work.