CofC’s McRae, McLarty Snare CAA Weekly Honors

RICHMOND, Va. --- Senior Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) and junior Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) have been named the Colonial Athletic Association Player and Pitcher of the Week after leading the College of Charleston baseball team to a 5-0 record last week, announced league officials Monday.
College of Charleston (19-10, 4-2 CAA) delivered a dominating week on the diamond with midweek wins over The Citadel and Charleston Southern, and a series sweep of Hofstra in conference play on Friday and Saturday. The Cougars’ offense exploded for 52 runs on 63 hits and 14 stolen bases in the five-game stretch, including a season-high 16 runs in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Hofstra. Charleston’s pitching staff was superb as well, holding its opponents to 12 runs – seven earned – on 34 hits over 46 innings of work.
McRae batted .389 with one double, one home run, six RBI, seven runs scored, and a .542 on-base percentage to capture his second career CAA Player of the Week nod. The Florence, S.C. native reached base four times, scored three runs, and drove in two in the Cougars' 11-1 win over The Citadel on Tuesday before driving in his third run of the week against Charleston Southern on Wednesday.
After going 3-for-3 with a double in a 9-0 win over Hofstra on Friday, McRae delivered arguably his biggest hit of the season in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday. With two outs, two runners on and a 1-2 count in the 10th inning, McRae mashed a walk-off home run to help the Cougars complete their 12th comeback win of the season.
McLarty delivered his third consecutive quality start with a dominating performance in the Cougars' 9-0 win over Hofstra on Friday to earn CAA Pitcher of the Week accolades for the second time this season and third in his career. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound right-hander scattered two hits and two walks across eight innings while striking out a season-high 11 batters in a 9-0 Cougar victory. He allowed only two Hofstra baserunners to reach scoring position, and limited the Pride to one walk over his final five innings of work.
The Oldham County High School product capped his outing in style, striking out the side in the eighth to finish the night with four consecutive strikeouts. He has allowed only one run on 10 hits over his last three starts (22 innings) while striking out 27 batters in that span. McLarty currently leads the CAA in innings pitched (46.1), ranks second in strikeouts (52), and third in both ERA (1.55) and wins (4).
Charleston returns to the diamond on Wednesday when the Cougars travel to Savannah, Ga. to take on Georgia Southern in a midweek matchup at Grayson Stadium, home of the Savannah Bananas. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.