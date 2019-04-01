Coroner identifies two people killed in Williamsburg County shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have identified two people killed in a shooting in Williamburg County.
Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner Vernal Fulton said 24-year-old Raven Terrell Reid and 23-year-old John Edwards Dilon Davis died.
It happened overnight in the Bloomingvale area of the county, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Daryel Moyd.
Family of one of the victims tells Live 5 it happened on a dirt road called Porter Circle Road off Elliott Road, and that the victims are a male and a female.
Moyd added additional details are scarce, but he will have more information as soon as he can.
