Coroners identifies man run over by tractor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Charleston County Coroners office has identified the man who died after being run over by a tractor on Saturday afternoon.
Andrew Jordan, 81 of Amendaw died on scene after he fallen off of a tractor and suffered injuries after it ran over him.
The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District responded at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of Murrell Road off Highway 17 for a report of a fall.
Charleston deputies say Jordan went into cardiac arrest and died while crews were providing care.
Charleston deputies is the investigating agency.
