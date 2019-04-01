CSU’s RJ Petit named Big South Reliever of the Week

RJ Petit named Big South Reliever of the Week
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Freshman righty RJ Petit collected his first two collegiate saves earning the Big South Relief Pitcher of the Week, as announced Monday by the conference office.
A righty from Rock Hill, S.C., Petit blew away opposing batters striking out seven across 3.0 scoreless innings and collecting two saves in his two appearances. He began the week with a four-strikeout night collecting a six-out save then closed the door on CSU’s first Big South road win Saturday striking out the side at High Point.
Petit faced 10 batters in his 3.0 innings allowing just one walk and striking out seven. He also becomes the third Buccaneer to be recognized this season joining fellow freshman Kyle Horton and fellow reliever Seth Owens. Those three have also taken home awards in three-consecutive weeks.
CSU returns to the field Tuesday for a nonconference affair with USC Upstate before hosting Lowcountry rival Citadel Wednesday. Both games are set for 6 p.m. starts on ESPN+.