Gamecocks Fall to Auburn in Sunday Matinee

Auburn added another run in the top of the third inning off a double steal, but the Gamecocks did not stop fighting. South Carolina responded with two solo home runs from Ian Jenkins and George Callil in the bottom of the eighth inning, shrinking the Auburn lead to 7-5. Carolina threatened again in the bottom of the ninth with back to back singles by Campbell and Hopkins to lead off the inning. Jacob Olson just missed a three-run home run to left but it was caught at the track. A flyout to right ended the game.