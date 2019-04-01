Gun was found near victim in deadly Pawleys Island club shooting, report says

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A gun was found near one of two people who were killed last Friday morning in a shooting at a nightclub on Pawleys Island.
A third person was also injured by gunshots, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley.
Deputies responded to the club in the 900 block of Petigru Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Law enforcement responded and found one victim 20 yards from the club with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the incident report.
Several shell casing and live handgun rounds were also found with another gun on the north side of the club, the report stated.
Investigators are continuing to work the case. Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
