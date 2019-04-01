Ladson man arrested for DUI after collision injures six people, including two girls

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a Ladson man on DUI charges after six people including two young girls were injured in a collision in Colleton Countty this past weekend.
Vincente Pineda Garcia, 43, has been charged him with felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and no driver license. He was locked up at the Colleton County Detention Center Monday afternoon.
The collision happened on Saturday night on US 17-A near McDaniel Town Road and involved three vehicles: a 2011 Jeep SUV, a 2014 Toyota 4-Door and a 2002 Ford Pickup which Garcia drove, Highway Patrol officials reported.
“Occupants from the Toyota as well as Garcia were transported from the scene to area medical facilities,” SCHP officials said.
Troopers took Garcia into custody on Monday upon his release from the hospital. He is expected to have a bond hearing on Tuesday.
The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol with the assistance of the Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
At 8:13 p.m. on Saturday, 911 operators received multiple reports of a crash in which a child was not breathing, and a second patient trapped in the wreckage, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials.
When first responders got to the scene they found an off-duty nurse performing CPR on an unresponsive 4-year-old child.
“An off-duty Georgia Paramedic also stopped and assisted with caring for the injured,” CCFR officials said."He had triaged all of the patients prior to Fire-Rescue arriving and provided the first units with vital patient information."
A report states bystanders had removed the 4-year-old and several other people from the Toyota.
Emergency officials say a southbound Toyota Corolla and a northbound F-150 Pickup Truck had collided head-on causing heavy damage to both vehicles and trapping the driver of the pickup truck.
In addition, authorities say a Jeep Compass was also struck and found off of the roadway on the southbound shoulder.
“One occupant of the Jeep was injured and two other occupants did not sustain any injuries,” CCFR officials said.
CCFR officials said firefighter-paramedics continued resuscitative efforts on the 4-year-old.
“Through God’s grace, they successfully revived the child prior to departing the scene,” CCFR officials said."Early CPR by the bystanders is credited with saving her life."
The girl was transported to the Pediatric Trauma Center at MUSC. Authorities say she was in critical condition at the time of her transport.
Crews used rescue and hand tools to free the unconscious driver of the pickup truck. He was also flown to MUSC.
According to authorities, an 8 year-old girl who was a passenger in the Toyota, suffered multiple traumatic injuries.
“The adult female driver of the Toyota also suffered multiple non-life threatening injuries and a five month old infant in the car was also injured,” CCFR authorities said. All three were treated at the scene and transported to MUSC.
A report states an adult female passenger in the Jeep was transported to Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.
CCFR officials said the wreckage and debris blocked the entire highway, causing traffic to be rerouted for over five hours.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.