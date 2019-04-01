Late Buccaneer rally falls short in Sunday finale at High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Facing a 6-2 deficit, Charleston Southern had an eighth-inning rally unfolding, but High Point was able to get out of it and holdoff the Buccaneer comeback 8-2 Sunday to take the finale and series in the rubber match.
High Point (11-14, 4-5 Big South) used the long ball early in the contest on a windy day to jump out to a 5-0 lead through three innings smacking two home runs before CSU (10-21, 1-7 Big South) could crack the scoreboard on two longballs from Ryan Stoudemire and Max Ryerson. Travis Holt answered with a solo shot in the bottom half of the sixth made it a 6-2 ballgame where it would stand down the stretch before High Point added two in the eighth.
CSU had chances to cut back into the margin, but three double plays from the Panther infield cut down most momentum-swinging chances the Bucs built.
Junior righty Joe Johnson picked up the win tossing 6.0 frames allowing just the two home runs while CSU senior southpaw Cody Maw took the loss surrendering five runs in 5.0 frames as the wind carried two fly balls over the fence in left for three Panther runs.
The Bucs strung together back-to-back walks from Payton Holdsworth and Jason Miller to lead the eighth frame, but a 5-3 double play quickly cut the momentum and a strikeout ended the CSU threat.
How They Scored
· High Point jumped out to an early 5-0 lead thanks to a pair of longballs on a windy afternoon pushing across two on a two-out home run in the first, a solo shot in the second and one more solo job in the sixth.
· Charleston Southern saw a power surge in the sixth as Ryan Stoudmire left the yard for a team-high fifth time in 2019 collecting RBI No. 19 on the season.
· Max Ryerson followed with a monnshot to left center making it a 5-2 ballgame at the time.
· CSU saw another chance at a rally in the top of the eighth getting the first two men on, but a 5-3 double play and strikeout ended it just as quickly as the rally began.
· High Point turned that momentum into two more runs in the home half for the 8-2 final margin to take the series.
News and Notes
· Stoudemire and Ryerson went back-to-back in the sixth inning, the first time a pair of Buccaneers went yard in consecutive at-bats.
· Both lead the team in home runs and RBI’s combining for nine home runs and 36 runs driven in.
· Stoudemire’s home run was his sixth of the season tying last year’s mark.
Up Next
CSU caps their five game road swing with a nonconference trip to Spartanburg for a Tuesday night showdown with USC Upstate before hosting Lowcountry rival The Citadel Wednesday evening. First pitch Tuesday and Wednesday are both scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.