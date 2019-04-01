Late Buccaneer rally falls short in Sunday finale at High Point

High Point (11-14, 4-5 Big South) used the long ball early in the contest on a windy day to jump out to a 5-0 lead through three innings smacking two home runs before CSU (10-21, 1-7 Big South) could crack the scoreboard on two longballs from Ryan Stoudemire and Max Ryerson. Travis Holt answered with a solo shot in the bottom half of the sixth made it a 6-2 ballgame where it would stand down the stretch before High Point added two in the eighth.