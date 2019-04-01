Money Smart Week: Charleston County libraries

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - All this week, Charleston County Public libraries will offer a variety of free programs to help you manage your money.
It’s called Money Smart Week and you can learn financial management tips for teens and adults.
Featured Charleston County Public Library programs this week include: Investment basics, student loan debt, credit improvement, money management apps, Intro to Home Ownership, How to Start a Business, Funding a Non-Profit, budgeting and more.
When you attend a Charleston County Public Library Money Smart program, you will learn tips from financial experts who represent local companies and non-profit organizations.
They include SC Works, The Citadel, South Carolina Small Business Development Center, South Carolina Community Loan Fund, Junior Achievement of Greater SC., Palmetto Community Action Partnership and more.
For a complete list of Money Smart Week programs, visit, www.ccpl.org/msw2019.
