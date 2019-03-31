Mother of slain UofSC student: ‘Don’t ever forget her name. Samantha Josephson’; suspect no-show in court

There are no words to describe the immense pain, his actions have caused our family and friends. He’s taken away a piece of our heart, soul and life. Shame on him. We thought he would be here to see his evil face. I can not fathom how someone could randomly select a person, a beautiful girl and steal her life away. His actions were senseless, vile and unacceptable. It sickens us to think that his face was the last thing that my baby girl saw on this earth. Does he even know her name? My daughter Samantha Josephson, more affectionately known to her family as sweet pea. Let me tell you about my daughter. Samantha was bubbly, loving, kind and full of life. She had a plan. She worked hard, was graduating from college in May and starting law school in September. Unlike him, Samantha valued human life and could never harm another soul. Unlike him, Samantha had love within her heart and purpose in her life, the life he brutally ended. He took away our daughter, a sister, a granddaughter, a niece, a cousin and a friend to so many. His selfish, unspeakable and violent actions have created a hole in the universe. A hole in our universe and we see the unimaginable ripple, affect her world. I implore the court to deny bail, or the posting of a bond. He should never be given the right to walk free again for what he did to my daughter, or given the opportunity to hurt anyone else. Samantha Josephson. My daughter’s name is Samantha Josephson. Don’t ever forget her name. Samantha Josephson. Shame on him.

Marci Josephson, mother of slain UofSC student Samantha Josephson on March 31