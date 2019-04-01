Mount Pleasant committee approves second draft of short-term rental ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - The Planning and Development Committee for the Town of Mount Pleasant has approved a second draft of new short-term rental laws.
The town made some changes to the ordinance after hearing feedback from people who live in the area.
During the meeting, several residents were thanking town officials for making changes. Many said the rules were too strict and invasive on property owner’s rights.
A short-term rental is when people rent out their residential spaces for less than 30 consecutive days.
The town wants to require short-term renters to have a $400 permit that must be renewed once a year along with a business license. Some residents said they thought the permit cost was too much.
The new rules look to limit the amount of people staying at the home to two people per room plus two people per rental space.
The proposal does not require an owner to be on the property at all times, but there must be a local person in charge who can respond to the property within an hour if needed.
There are also parking quotas and as it stands the proposal bans apartments and condos from becoming short-term rentals.
These were also two areas of concern.
“The way I see it, Airbnb has been a way not only for me but for other members today to supplement their income,” a resident said.
Town council will still have to approve the ordinance before it becomes law. Changes could be made before that happens.
