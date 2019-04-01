Mt. Pleasant town council to hold special meeting on hotel planned in Old Village

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Mount Pleasant Town Council will hold a special meeting to seek legal advice relating to a hotel planned in the Old Village.
There will be a public comments section followed by executive session where council will seek legal advice related to the Board of Zoning Appeals decision regarding the hotel.
The meeting will take place at noon on Monday, April 1 in the town's committee meeting room.
The developers of a 25-room boutique hotel sued the the Town of Mount Pleasant.
Graham Holdings and Earl's Court LLC are the developers behind the lawsuit with the town.
The attorney for the developers, Ross Appel, says the town's Board of Zoning Appeals voted in favor of allowing the permitting process to begin.
This happened despite pending litigation with the town over the construction deadline.
Town Council is expected to discuss the Board of Zoning Appeals decision in executive session.
The Town of Mount Pleasant did not respond to a request for a comment regarding the lawsuit and future plans.
