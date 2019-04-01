Pastries, pillows, Panthers tickets among gifts to Gov. McMaster

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster received his fair share of gifts over the past year, all of which he’s required to disclose on his statement of economic interest filed with the state ethics commission.
The form was due Sunday, but McMaster filed two days early this year on March 29. Among the gifts he received in 2019 was a “bulldog pillow," football tickets from Panthers owner David Tepper and even french pastries from a donor.
The pillow is listed as a $30 “professional” gift by a woman named Cathie Smith. Tepper’s box ticket was listed for $193.05 and those pastries were $36.
Some of the largest donations included hotel accommodations from the Republican Governor’s Association. Four separate hotel listing accommodations given to the governor were listed separately at $2,362.96, $1,154.05, $1,997.92 and $459.54.
Todd Taylor, listed as a constituent, gave him a Gretsch Electric Guitar valued at $2,495.
McMaster was also reimbursed for some speaking engagements including $476.96 from Boeing for a “delegation dinner”
