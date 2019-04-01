Plea hearing set for Monday in case of woman accused of killing father in Mt. Pleasant

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A plea hearing has been scheduled Monday for the woman accused of killing her father inside their I’On Community Mount Pleasant home in 2017.
Brittany Simpson allegedly fatally shot her father Robert Simpson in May 2017.
The plea hearing is set to take place at 2 p.m.
Police say the younger Simpson threw the gun used in the crime in the marsh behind the house.
Simpson, 32, faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
Police responded to the family’s home at 6:03 a.m. on May 9, 2017, after a family member reported waking up and hearing a gunshot. Police say she shot her father at their home on Saturday Road.
In February, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office launched an internal investigation to determine whether Simpson is receiving special treatment inside the jail.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said internal investigation at the jail was launched after another inmate sent a letter to Live 5 News claiming Simpson has been receiving “very special attention that no other inmates receive.” The inmate claims that treatment includes new mattresses, special shoes not allowed for other inmates, special ear plugs for the shower, special socks and a “personal laptop to be viewed any and every night Simpson wants.”
The inmate claims Simpson uses other people’s phone accounts to call her mother for conversations she doesn’t want recorded under her name.
Simpson’s mom Susan Simpson confirmed her daughter is getting the items mentioned in the letter, however she said the sheriff’s office approved them for medical reasons.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said the agency takes all complaints like the one from the inmate seriously and they are looking into the matter.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.