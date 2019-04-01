Report: SC among top 15 in most stressed states

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you’ve been feeling stressed lately, there’s a pretty good chance you’re not alone in that feeling.
A recent report released by WalletHub lists South Carolina as one of the top 15 most stressed states. In the report, all 50 states are ranked based on work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress, and health and safety related stress.
Each of those dimensions was scored by certain metrics and later averaged to calculate the overall score.
Louisiana was listed as the most stressed state in the nation while Minnesota was listed as the least stressed state in the report.
