Road closure plans, discount parking announced for Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The annual Cooper River Bridge Run will bring thousands of runners to the Holy City and that means a series of road closures along the race route and for other events associated with the 5K race.
The race route begins at Coleman Boulevard and runners will go from Houston Northcutt Boulevard south across the Ravenel Bridge to Meeting Street from Romney to Woolfe and John to Hasell; Woolfe Street from Meeting to King; King Street from Cannon to Hasell; Wentworth from King to Meeting; Society Street from King to Meeting; George Street from King to Meeting; Hutson Street from King to Meeting.
CLICK HERE for downloadable maps from the Cooper River Bridge Run’s official website.
Different parts of the race course will close at different times ahead of the start time and will reopen as soon as all participants have passed through the area.
FRIDAY - KIDS RUN
- Hampton Park will close Friday at 11 a.m. at all entrances until 7 p.m.
SATURDAY - RACE DAY
- Calhoun Street between Meeting to Anson Street will be closed to all traffic from midnight to 2 p.m.; residential limited traffic only until 4:30 a.m. when the road will be closed entirely
- Calhoun Street, between King and East Bay Street, will be closed on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. or the Charleston Police Department reopens it.
- George Street- East Bay Street to Anson Street from 4:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Anson Street- Calhoun to Laurens Street will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Alexander Street from Charlotte Street to George Street from 4:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Charlotte Street- Elizabeth to Meeting Street from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Henrietta Street- Elizabeth to Meeting Street from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Elizabeth Street- Calhoun to Charlotte Street from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Meeting Street- from John to Wentworth will be closed at 4:30 a.m. with early openings happening following race participants leaving the route and the route being cleaned, estimated to be between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wentworth and Society will flow until 7 a.m. unless pedestrian traffic forces early closure
- Arthur Ravenel Bridge Wonderway Lane - The Charleston Police Department will close the pedestrian walkway of the Ravenel Bridge at 6:30 a.m. to clear the bridge of pedestrian traffic until the bridge is reopened after the race.
- Race Route and support streets will be closed at 7 a.m. until the participants are finished and the roadways are cleaned, estimated to be between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The entire Arthur Ravenel Bridge will be closed until the participants have cleared the bridge, support staff removed, barricades removed and the bridge cleaned of any debris.
Runners and walkers, please be aware that you will be allowed to park your vehicle overnight Friday from 5pm until 2pm Saturday in the following garages for a $5 fee:
- Visitor’s Center Parking Garage
- Aquarium Garage on Calhoun Street
- 34 St. Philip St.
The fee will be collected at all garages upon entering the facilities. The discounted rate only applies to the above parking facilities.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.