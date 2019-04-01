Substitute teacher caught masturbating in class given suspended jail sentence

FAIRFIELD, OH (FOX19) - A Tri-State substitute teacher caught masturbating in a classroom with students present was given a suspended jail sentence Monday afternoon.
Tracey Abraham, 41, pleaded no contest to public indecency charges but was found guilty by the Fairfield Municipal Court Judge.
The judge gave Abraham a 180 day jail sentence, which he then suspended in favor of five years of probation.
Abraham has to give up his teaching license and will not be allowed to work in any job where anyone under the age of 18 will be, the court decided.
He was also fined $1,000, but $650 of it was suspended.
Abraham was last in court March 21 for a competency hearing to determine if he was fit to stand trial.
His defense team argued Abraham’s intelligence quotient (IQ) ranges from 69 to 74. The average IQ of a high school graduate is 105.
The incident happened at Creekside Middle School Jan. 8.
Students reported ‘suspicious’ behavior by the sub that was taking place behind a the teacher’s desk.
School officials removed the teacher from the classroom once they became aware.
