Tigers Outlast Virginia Tech 12-9 To Sweep Series

BLACKSBURG, VA. - No. 15 Clemson scored six runs in the first inning and added five runs in the seventh inning after the Hokies rallied to within a run in its 12-9 victory over Virginia Tech at Union Park on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 22-6 overall and 9-3 in the ACC. The Hokies fell to 16-12 overall and 4-8 in ACC play.