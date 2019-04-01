Woman sentenced to 18 years for killing father at Mount Pleasant home

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The woman accused of killing her father inside their Mount Pleasant home has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Brittany Simpson, 32, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Simpson could have faced up to 30 years but her lawyers negotiated a plea with prosecutors.
She will be on probation for seven years after finishing her sentence.
With credit for time served, Simpson will serve a little more than 13 years. She entered an Alford plea, which means she believes a jury would have found her guilty beyond reasonable doubt if she went to trial.
Simpson shot and killed her father, Robert Simpson, at their home in the I’on community in May of 2017.
After the shooting she put the gun in a book bag and threw it in the water behind their house. Simpson’s attorneys negotiated the guilty plea with prosecutors.
“This has been a long almost two years for this family and going through a trial would be a tremendous strain on them emotionally," said attorney David Aylor."And I understand the solicitor’s office took that into consideration amongst other factors, and that’s how we got here today.”
Simpson did not speak in court on Monday.
Police responded to the family’s home at 6:03 a.m. on May 9, 2017, after a family member reported waking up and hearing a gunshot. Police say she shot her father at their home on Saturday Road.
In February, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office launched an internal investigation to determine whether Simpson is receiving special treatment inside the jail.
