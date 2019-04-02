AMBER Alert issued for missing Kentucky teen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for a missing teen from Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
Police said Lauryn Sizemore, 16, was last seen at approximately midnight on March 30 inside her bedroom. She has hazel eyes, and brown hair. Police say she has a lazy eye and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black strings.
The man she is believed to be with is her step-grandfather, Glenn Eugene Harper, who is approximately 56-years-old, with brown eyes and gray hair.
Police believe he’s driving a 2004 Hyundai Sonata, maroon in color, with Kentucky temporary tag 9-5-5-5-9-9-4.
Harper is believed to be headed to the Houston, Texas area where his brother and father live.
Anyone with information should call 911.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.