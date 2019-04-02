Candlelight vigil to be held for slain UofSC student in NJ on Tuesday

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (WIS) - Family and friends of Samantha Josephson will hold a candlelight vigil for Samantha Josephson on Tuesday, according to the Robbinsville Township website.
The 21-year-old University of South Carolina student who was tragically killed was remembered by students during a vigil in Columbia on Sunday. Josephson was last seen at 2 a.m. Friday leaving the Five Points area in a car.
On Monday, officials with SLED announced Josephson died from “multiple sharp force injuries.”
Officials have arrested and charged 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland following the death of Josephson. Rowland is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at the West Town Center Lake Gazebo in Robbinsville,
