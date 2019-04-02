Cooper River Bridge Run participants can use shuttles to starting line

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A shuttle service will help participants of the 42nd annual Cooper River Bridge Run this Saturday get to the starting line with ease.
Runners and walkers who register for the race have the option of choosing a free bus shuttle to get them to the Coleman Boulevard starting point in Mount Pleasant.
Shuttles will pick up runners from the following locations:
- Corner of Calhoun and Anson Street in downtown Charleston
- The North Charleston Convention Center
- Seacoast Church on Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant (Shuttle already full)
- Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
Participants must wear you their bib number to board the buses.
Return buses will leave downtown Charleston between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
