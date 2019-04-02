Crews extinguish house fire in Cordesville

CAINHOY, SC (WCSC) - Fire-rescue crews extinguished a house fire in Cainhoy late Monday night.
Firefighters arrived in the 1300 block of Copperhead Road with heavy smoke billowing from a single-story house.
Crews used hoses to make an “aggressive” attack on the house and brought the fire under control.
Damage was contained to the kitchen and area above it. The fire began on the stove while cooking and quickly spread, but all family got out of the home and were uninjured.
The Huger, Cainhoy, Macedonia and Bonneau fire departments all responded to the scene.
