Deputies: Man committed sexual act on himself while rubbing child at Dorchester Co. hotel

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man accused of committing a sexual act on himself while rubbing a child’s back at a Dorchester County hotel.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office charged 60-year-old Mitch Curtis Dean of Lexington with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The investigation began last Saturday morning when deputies and detectives responded to the Middleton Inn on Highway 61 for a report of sexual exposure.
A woman called and said she awoke to find a family member in bed with her two children.
A report by the sheriff’s office states that when she approached she saw the family member performing a sexual act on himself while rubbing one of the children on his back.
Dean was given a $50,000 bond, and was released on Sunday afternoon.
