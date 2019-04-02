Dorchester County one step closer to having new panhandling law

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - It could soon become illegal in Dorchester County for people to pass any item to or from a motor vehicle on a roadway.
County officials say they've had some issues with panhandling over the past year. They say they've seen people asking for money from drivers on Dorchester Road, Bacons Bridge Road, Ladson and Trolley Roads.
A proposed ordinance in Dorchester County would ban this type of activity.
The ordinance says the person on the road or the person in the vehicle could be fined up to $500 for breaking the rules.
On Monday, Dorchester County Council passed the second reading of the ordinance. It will have to pass one more reading before it becomes law.
They say panhandling activity presents a threat to public safety.
The ordinance also bans charitable organization from soliciting funds on the road.
County officials say they've had issues in the past with people claiming to be part of a religious organization asking for money. They say the Secretary of State has an injunction against the group because they were determined to have no affiliation with a religious organization.
The ordinance will not apply to law enforcement officers working on the job. It also won't apply to the distribution, receipt or exchange of any item to assist someone in a car accident, someone with a disabled car or if someone is experiencing a medical emergency.
Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight supports the ordinance.
“Although panhandling has not been a major issue for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office we believe County Council is moving in the right direction on this issue and support them fully.” Knight said. “With the population and traffic increasing each and every day and the roadways, in some cases more than doubling in size, safety has become paramount.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.