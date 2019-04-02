Explosion reported at Houston-area plant

CROSBY, TX (Gray News) - An explosion has been reported at a plant in Houston on Tuesday.
Students in a Crosby Independent School District are sheltering in place without HVAC in response to the explosion.
The explosion happened at a KMCO plant, according to the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department. Emergency personnel are on their way to the scene.
There are reports of possible injuries, KHOU reported.
KMCO is a chemical manufacturing company.
Last month, a fire and chemical leak affected Deer Park, TX.
