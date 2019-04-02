Firefighter hospitalized after fire truck overturns in Ravenel

RAVENEL, SC (WCSC) - A firefighter has been taken to the hospital after a fire truck overturned in the Ravenel area.
A Saint Paul’s fire truck was involved in a crash on Hwy 165 and overturned, according to St. Paul’s fire chief Larry Garvin.
Garvin added the driver of the fire truck has been taken to MUSC but is okay. Crews uprighted the fire truck around 12:30 p.m.
Highway 165 in the Ravenel area is shut down because of the crash.
Charleston County deputies say the crash happened near Gadsden Road.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
