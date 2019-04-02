Firefighter suffered minor injuries after fire truck overturns in Ravenel

RAVENEL, SC (WCSC) - The sheriff’s office said a firefighter suffered minor injuries in Ravenel after he was responding to an accident and got into a wreck which overturned his fire truck.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies worked a single vehicle collision involving a St. Paul’s Fire Department truck.
Deputies say the fire truck was responding to another collision and was on Hwy 165.
“The firefighter lost control of the truck and the vehicle overturned,” CCSO officials said."The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries."
St. Paul Fire Chief Larry Garvin said the driver of the firetruck was taken to MUSC and is okay.
Highway 165 in the Ravenel area was shut down because of the crash.
