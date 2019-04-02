FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain exits, chilly remains today!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A strong coastal low pressure system has developed off of our coastline bringing rounds of rain, breezy conditions and chilly temperatures to start out our Tuesday. The rain should taper off by lunch time with chilly temperatures remaining through the afternoon. Peeks of sunshine will only help to warm temperatures into the upper 50s late today. The sky will clear out this evening leading to a cold night with lows in the low 40s. Sunshine returns on Wednesday along with warming temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s tomorrow and the mid 70s by Thursday. Starting Friday, a few showers and storms will be possible each day through the weekend. High temperatures this weekend will be near 80 degrees.