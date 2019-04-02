FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soaking rain develops across much of Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day because of a coastal storm.
As Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh promised, rain began developing Monday night and lingered into the commute hours for Tuesday.
“Some of the rain will be heavy at times and a wind advisory has been issued along with gale warning for the coastal waters,” Walsh said. “Rainfall totals of one to two inches are possible. Winds will be from the northeast around 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts along the waterfront.”
The rain will last through lunch Tuesday before ending later Tuesday afternoon and evening, Walsh said.
Walsh said this is a classic nor’easter.
“This is the classic set up for a nor’easter heading up the coast with heavy rain for us and gusty winds," he said. "Then it heads to New England with possible snow for those folks.”
