Former halfway house resident arrested in West Ashley neighborhood

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A former resident of a halfway house in the Carolina Bay neighborhood was arrested outside the house on Monday after he was seen looking through people’s windows.
Brian Toler was charged with trespassing, giving false information and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense.
A Carolina Bay neighbor saw Toler walk onto his porch, check the front door and look into his windows.
The neighbor said he saw Toler do this to other houses on his street as well, which is when he called police.
When officers found Toler, he first gave them a false identity.
Toler also said he lived in the Oxford House, which is a halfway house for recovering alcohol and drug addicts.
Oxford House resident Alexander Andracchio confirmed Toler stayed at the house in the past, but was evicted and told he could not come back without permission.
Officers also found a loaded gun in Toler's jacket pocket.
Toler is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.
