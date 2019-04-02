High school athletic director accused of having sex with student on campus

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators have arrested a high school athletic director who is accused of having sex with a student on campus.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged 36-year-old Artis Coulter of Orangeburg with sexual battery without coercion. He was given a $10,000 bond on Tuesday.
“This took place over a period of time in March,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “At no time is it appropriate for a person of authority to have any type of contact such as this with a student.”
According to the sheriff’s office, Coulter, who works at Bethune-Bowman High school, has been on administrative leave since the allegations arose last week.
“Evidence was located supporting the allegations after Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators began looking into accusations that Coulter had committed sexual battery against a student of the school,” OCSO officials said."Coulter faces up to five years in prison, if convicted."
An arrest warrant states Coulter engaged in sexual battery with a 16-year-old victim multiple times between March 14 and March 21, and the victim is a student at the school.
“If anyone has been a victim of this suspect or has knowledge of other incidents, they are asked to call the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous,” OCSO officials said.
Coulter’s arrest stems from an investigation that started last week when the principal and assistant principal told investigators about a student having sex with an administrator.
An employee reported that Coulter and the victim had sex inside a coach’s office at the female locker rooms.
A report states the investigating deputy asked the father of the victim how he was notified about the incident since the school telephone system was down.
The father said the suspect called him and said her daughter told someone she had sex with the suspect. The father told investigators that the suspect questioned him on why the daughter would do that.
According to the father, the suspect denied having sex or any other inappropriate activities with the victim.
