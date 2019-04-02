Investigators release picture of suspect’s car in motorist’s shooting on Hwy 78 in Ladson area

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have released a picture of a car whose driver shot a motorist following an argument on Highway 78 in the Ladson area.
On Monday afternoon, deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to 9815 Hwy. 78 to investigate a shooting that occurred on Highway 78 near Ladson Road.
According to deputies, the victim was driving a white Chevy Tahoe and had a verbal argument with the driver of a dark colored Honda Accord.
“While sitting in traffic, the driver of the Honda Accord shot one time into the passenger side of the Tahoe,” CCSO officials said.
A report states the bullet struck the victim who then pulled into the parking lot at 9815 Hwy 78, and the suspect drove away.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, and was driving a black or dark colored 2005-2006 Honda Accord with a spoiler on the rear.
The sheriff’s office says he was last seen traveling westbound on Highway 78.
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or Detective Barry Goldstein at (843) 554-2241.
