Lowcountry MLB Update (4/1)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-4 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and a stolen base (1) in a 3-1 win over Detroit. The Holly Hill native is batting .176 with a HR and 2 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a walk, a run scored and 2 K’s in a 6-5 loss to Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .167 with a HR and 4 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-0 and was hit by a pitch in a 6-5 win over Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .000
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.