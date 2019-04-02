Man charged in February North Charleston shooting over pair of shoes, report says

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in North Charleston in February.
Tyree Steed, 26, has been charged with attempted murder.
Officers arrived around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 19 to the 5500 block of Garrett Avenue and found shell casings toward the front of the apartment complex, according to the incident report.
The victim, a woman, was hit with a single shot to the upper right arm, the report stated. The victim stated her sister had a fight with Steed over a pair of shoes that were left with him, according to the report.
A witness saw Sneed grab the victim’s sister aggressively and the victim tried to intervene, according to the report. Sneed then went to his car and told the victim, “I’ve got something for you."
The victim and her sister thought Sneed was going to give the shoes back, but then Sneed grabbed the victim’s sister and the victim pushed him off again, the report stated. Sneed then pointed a gun at the victim and shot her, according to the report. A witness also ran to call police and reported hearing gunshots.
The victim’s sister told officers that she and Sneed were in the process of growing a relationship when she said that she found Sneed already had a girlfriend so she wanted her shoes back.
