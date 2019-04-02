Missing Lowcountry man found dead; investigators suspect foul play

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a missing Lowcountry man has been found dead and foul play is suspected.
The body of Derrick “Malik” Rhodes was found after deputies located the 2014 Honda Accord Rhodes was last seen driving in.
“Foul play has been suspected in Rhodes death,” officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said."We ask for the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at: 843-549-2211. "
