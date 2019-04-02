Officer injured in Florence mass shooting returns to work

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An officer injured in a mass shooting last year in Florence has returned to work, Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt said Tuesday morning.
“Sgt. Williamson is returning to limited duty on Tuesday, April 2. We, including Sgt Williamson, are all ecstatic that he is returning to work."
Williamson was among seven officers that were shot while serving a search warrant in the Vintage Place neighborhood on Oct. 3, 2018. Florence Police Sgt. Terrance Carraway was killed that day. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner died from her injuries nearly three weeks later.
Williamson, a father of two, was undergoing extensive rehabilitation in Atlanta.
Fred Hopkins, 74, is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
