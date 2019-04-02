Police: Man accused of punching person taking photo in Marion Square

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man was cited for simple assault Monday night after allegedly punching another man taking a photo with his wife and daughter in the center of Marion Square.
Officers arrived at the square just after 6:30 p.m. and met a witness who stated the man who did it was still standing by the Calhoun statue, according to the incident report.
When the officer approached 29-year-old Adeyemi Morris Bannister, he repeated, “just arrest me” several times and he was placed in the back of a patrol car, according to the incident report.
The officer then found the victim and his wife at the Hotel Bennett who said he was taking a photo with his wife and daughter in the square when the man later identified as Bannister approached, according to the report.
Bannister kept yelling, “You’re a rapist,” and then punched the victim in the face with a closed fist, according to the report. After the punch the victim told officers he tried to escape toward the Hotel Bennett and Bannister chased him but some bystanders were able to scare Bannister off, according to the report.
The officer stated he saw two bruised areas on the victim’s face, scraped hands and a bloodied wrist, but the victim didn’t want to be taken to the hospital.
Bannister refused to talk to the officer, according to the report, but was then cited for simple assault and booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. He was then given a court date of April 23.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.