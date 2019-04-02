Police: Man shot in leg during attempted armed robbery in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police say a man was shot in the leg late Monday night.
Officers arrived in the 2600 block of Oregon Avenue just before 11 p.m. to the man who had called dispatch saying he was shot, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
The man told officers that he was walking home on Ranger Drive near Oregon Avenue when he was approached by two young men on bicycles wearing all black. The victim then said one suspect demanded his bag and presented a gun.
The victim told officers that he ignored them, kept walking, and that’s when one of the suspects fired a gun and hit him in the leg, Pryor said.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.
