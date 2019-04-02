Proposed 1,200 home development makes future of Moncks Corner plantation uncertain

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - On Tuesday, Moncks Corner’s planning commission is inviting residents to participate in a public workshop to discuss the future of Gippy Plantation.
The proposed development would create a 1,200 home neighborhood with single family homes and townhomes.
The developer is asking for the 800-acre property to be annexed into the town of Moncks Corner.
People who live in Moncks Corner say a development that big would bring too much traffic and congestion and ruin the historic site.
Gippy Plantation dates back 170 years and residents feel it should be protected.
Earlier this year nearly 1,000 people signed a petition in favor of preserving the historic plantation instead of building on it.
For months, Moncks Corner officials have been going back and forth with residents and the developer before sealing the deal to make this small town a lot bigger.
Tuesday’s Public workshop starts at 5:30 p.m at the Moncks Corner Town Council Chambers.
