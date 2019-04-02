Report: IRS audit rates in Lowcountry slightly higher than national average

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A new report from Pro Publica suggests those who live in the Lowcountry are more likely to be audited by the Internal Revenue Service when compared to the national rate
The non-profit journalism outlet calculated audit rates per 1,000 income tax filings from 2012 to 2015.
The site then came up with a national rate of 7.7 filings which were audited per 1,000 filings.
“Audit rates were calculated per 1,000 income tax filings, over the four tax years from 2012 to 2015,” the site noted. “Rates were estimated using audit coverage rates published in the annual IRS Data Book in combination with county tax return data on the IRS website.”
In Charleston County, 7.9 returns per 1,000 filings were audited in that span which is slightly above the national 7.7 rate. That same number grew to 8.5 in Georgetown County and 9 in Colleton County. Filings in Berkeley County and Dorchester County were audited less at an average of 7.5 filings per 1,000. Beaufort County had an average of 7.9.
The report named Humphreys County, Mississippi as the most audited county in America at 11.8 per 1,000 filings. Many counties in the Mississippi delta area down into Louisiana had numbers more than 10.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.