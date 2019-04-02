Report: IRS audit rates in Lowcountry slightly higher than national average

In Charleston County, 7.9 returns per 1,000 filings were audited in that span which is slightly above the national 7.7 rate. That same number grew to 8.5 in Georgetown County and 9 in Colleton County. Filings in Berkeley County and Dorchester County were audited less at an average of 7.5 filings per 1,000. Beaufort County had an average of 7.9.