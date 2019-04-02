SC Attorney General concerned about draft report on opioids

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services which shows his concern about a draft report about opioids.
The letter, addressed to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vanila Singh, was sent by the National Association of Attorneys General, saying the report suggests providers can rely solely on their judgement instead of consulting evidence-based recommendations. By doing so, it weakens recommendations for opioid prescription duration and dosage.
“As attorneys general, we have witnessed the devastating effect of unfettered opioid manufacturing, distribution and prescribing on our public health, social services and criminal justice systems. The well-established risks associated with higher doses of opioids, prescriptions of longer duration, and concurrent prescriptions of opioids and benzodiazepines demand continued constraints,” the letter reads in part.
“Moving away from the CDC Guideline at this critical time would undermine ongoing legislative initiatives, as well as refinements to standards of medical care,” the letter continued. “As a matter of public safety, there is simply no justification to move away from the CDC Guideline to encourage more liberal use of an ineffective treatment that causes nearly 50,000 deaths annually.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.