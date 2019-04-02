School district will give students excused absence to attend service for RaNiya Wright

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - As the Walterboro and Forest Hills Elementary School community continue to heal after the death of 10-year-old RaNiya Wright following a classroom fight, the school district says students who want to attend her celebration of life service will have an excused absence.
School district officials also said Tuesday that there will be extra support staff at Forest Hills including two crisis support teams with more than 20 members. Friday will also be a day of remembrance for Wright at the school.
Wright’s funeral service will come as both her father and mother are still looking for answers from the sheriff’s office and the school district about her death.
The service will be held Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Saints Center Ministries in the 100 block of Colson Street in Walterboro.
“This is a very complex investigation,” Colleton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shalane Lowes said Tuesday. “We do not have a time table for the conclusion of this investigation. We expect some aspects to take at least several weeks. We will do whatever is necessary, and take as much time as is necessary to ensure a thorough investigation. We will disclose our findings, at the appropriate time, to the family first. Until then, we ask for everyone’s patience and prayers.”
Meanwhile the next scheduled meeting for board members and district officials is the regularly scheduled meeting on April 16.
Monday, the attorney’s for Wright’s father Jeremy Van Dyke called for more transparency in the case. Last Friday, attorneys representing Wright’s mother did the same as the family waits for answers to several questions about what unfolded in the classroom.
Late Friday afternoon, Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone said test results from Friday morning’s autopsy aren’t expected to be in for several weeks and declined to comment on any specifics of the case. Stone said was too early to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed in Wright’s death.
Deputies responded to the school Monday after what school district officials described as a fight in the classroom. An incident report said Wright was unconscious but breathing at a nurse’s station. She was airlifted from the school to MUSC in Charleston where she died at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released a cause or manner of death.
Though rumors about bullying being involved in the fight have been spread on social media, there has been no official acknowledgement from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office or the school district that bullying played a role in the fight.
