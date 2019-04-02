Snow falls in Carolinas on second day of April

ROCK HILL, SC (WMBF) – Spring may officially be here, but you wouldn’t know it stepping out the door on Tuesday morning.
Temperatures are cool across the Grand Strand and the wind and rain are making for a very sluggish start to the day. By 11:30 a.m., the rain was tapering off, but the wind was ramping up.
Then there’s the northern part of the state, where snow was actually being seen on South Carolina Department of Transportation’s cameras on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill. Heavy snow was also being seen in the Charlotte, NC area.
