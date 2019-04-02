Thousands of hours of class time missed because of late CCSD buses

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Thousands of bus-related complaints are stacking up in the Charleston County School District and parents have raised concerns.
So far this school year students have missed almost 7,000 hours of class time because of late buses.
According to data from CCSD, 45 percent of the time that late buses result in missed class time is because of traffic. Thirty-nine percent of the time it was because there wasn’t a driver.
In transportation complaints to the district CCSD parents said that the late buses are having a negative effect on their child’s education.
“Bus late in the p.m., students are not at home in time for afternoon activities, missing class time in the a.m.,” one Laing Middle parent complained to the district. “Please call and update me on what is being done about this bus.”
A Wando High School parent sent this complaint to the district, “This bus has not arrived to transport our two students to school or bring them home on numerous days this year including this morning. It is very stressful to my kids, as well as to me when I receive their panicked phone calls. They have missed important classroom time, sports lessons, homework time & even dinner on occasion!”
Over the span of two weeks in February, parents formally complained more than a hundred times to the CCSD transportation department. So far this school year there have been nearly 3,000 complaints sent to the district.
CCSD Transportation Director Jeff Scott said not all complaints are confirmed to be true.
When it comes to missing class time, Wando High School parent Christina McCarthy said her daughter has had to miss school because a bus never picked her up.
“I go to work extremely early in the morning, so I can't leave work and then come back and pick her up to take her to school. So, she had to miss the day,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy said it also adds stress once kids do make it to school.
"It just adds a lot of stress on to the kids and it adds a lot of stress to the parents,” McCarthy said. “The safety issues of not being picked up on time or not getting home on time are elevated at that point. It's just extremely frustrating."
Students who ride the bus this year have missed an average of 31 minutes of instructional time, according CCSD spokesperson Andy Pruitt.
Scott said a nationwide driver shortage is to blame and said one area of Charleston County is feeling the brunt of it.
“The driver shortage is a Mount Pleasant issue to get drivers in that area,” Scott said. “The rest of the county is actually running pretty smoothly.”
To manage the shortage, Scott said the district has a few things in the work.
"There's a few things we've done to work to help them service our students,” Scott said. “One is we put out a supplemental bus contract to have another company come in and supplement Durham services. Coastal Bus Line was awarded that contract last week and they took over three routes this morning."
Durham is also walking with the district by having new drivers spend their first 30 days of training on Mt. Pleasant routes.
Scott said Durham is having a hard time finding drivers that live in Mt. Pleasant and the bus company doesn’t want drivers to have to commute.
“For them it has to do with where you live and where you work,” Scott said. “Not everybody is going to stay with their company if they live in Goose Creek and you have them commute to Mount Pleasant on that basis.”
With the new factors in play, McCarthy said she is skeptical.
“I read their promised statement on their website back to them and said you guys promised safe and reliable transportation for children and you’re not providing that service. So, how are you going to fix this. Again I get the same answer, there’s nothing we can do about it,” McCarthy said.
